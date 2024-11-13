ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock Price Down 7% – Should You Sell?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 2,021,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,464,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $592.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Further Reading

