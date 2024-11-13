AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 846,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 2,682,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,505,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.64. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 over the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

