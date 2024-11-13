Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($16.50) earnings per share.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 245,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,590. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

