Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30, Zacks reports. Aterian had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter. Aterian updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Aterian Stock Down 2.1 %

ATER traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 76,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,234. Aterian has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $25,726.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 14,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $42,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 201,494 shares in the company, valued at $616,571.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $25,726.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,216 shares in the company, valued at $142,120.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,015 shares of company stock valued at $150,562. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

