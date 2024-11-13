Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 155,449 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 249,350.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 423,896 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

