Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of AUTL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,670. The company has a market cap of $870.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
