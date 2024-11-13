Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the October 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 27.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance

Shares of ALBT stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.31. Avalon GloboCare has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

