Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in October

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF opened at 0.49 on Wednesday. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.17.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

