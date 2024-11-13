Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in October

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avant Brands Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF opened at 0.49 on Wednesday. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.17.
About Avant Brands
