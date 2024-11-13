Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CEO Pete A. Smith Buys 3,000 Shares

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,356.07. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

