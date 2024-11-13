Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 286.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 64.1% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,096,000 after buying an additional 268,560 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $53,099,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 455,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.87 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

