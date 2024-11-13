B. Riley Issues Optimistic Estimate for Eventbrite Earnings

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EB. Truist Financial lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,396.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,396.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,744,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 674.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 848,461 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 575,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 202,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 135.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 316,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 182,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

