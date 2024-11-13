Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $36.15 Million Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,413 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $36,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JFrog by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JFrog by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $5,337,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 86.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 119,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Oppenheimer downgraded JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

JFrog Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FROG stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $314,464.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 547,413 shares in the company, valued at $14,812,995.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $314,464.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 547,413 shares in the company, valued at $14,812,995.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,806 shares of company stock worth $4,185,802 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

