Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 103 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.81.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $403.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.99 and a 200 day moving average of $364.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.24 and a twelve month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

