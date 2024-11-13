Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.1084 dividend. This is a boost from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Banco de Sabadell’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

