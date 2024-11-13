Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

BDGSF opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.64 million during the quarter. Bank of Georgia Group had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 50.16%.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

