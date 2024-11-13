Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BHB opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $549.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

