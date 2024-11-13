Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRNS. M&G Plc bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,276,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,119,000. DC Funds LP bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRNS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

BRNS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.59.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

