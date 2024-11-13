Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 198,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 86,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Barksdale Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

