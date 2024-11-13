BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BeiGene Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.69. The stock had a trading volume of 53,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,072. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 0.63. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. Citigroup boosted their target price on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $1,053,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $26,021.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $1,053,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,050. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

