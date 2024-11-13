Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources stock opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 856.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,621,000 after buying an additional 1,075,334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 37,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,678 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.