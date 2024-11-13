Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson Sells 6,256 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $157,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,141.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travis Alvin Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 153 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,405.78.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 151,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,768. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,433 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $14,168,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,028,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,850,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,887,000 after acquiring an additional 327,089 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

