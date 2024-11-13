Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) traded up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,000.00 and last traded at $1,000.00. 416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $917.50.
Biglari Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $841.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $911.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.35.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
