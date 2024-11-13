BingEx Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 13th (NASDAQ:FLX)

BingEx’s (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 13th. BingEx had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 4th. The total size of the offering was $66,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.50. During BingEx’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
BingEx Price Performance
FLX opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. BingEx has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.95.
BingEx Company Profile
