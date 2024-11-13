Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Announces Earnings Results

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. 582,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,753. The firm has a market cap of $429.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.68 and a beta of 0.49. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BIOX shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

