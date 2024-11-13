BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLFS. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 480,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,133. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,428.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $645,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,579,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,841,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 421,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $8,592,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

