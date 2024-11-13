BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of 82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 78.22 million.

BioStem Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS BSEM traded up 0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 24.98. 170,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.44. BioStem Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 2.34 and a fifty-two week high of 28.26. The company has a market cap of $415.17 million, a PE ratio of 64.05 and a beta of -0.36.

Get BioStem Technologies alerts:

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for BioStem Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioStem Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.