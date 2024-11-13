Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 166.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 275,994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 54.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Black Hills by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 54.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 97,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.0 %

Black Hills stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

