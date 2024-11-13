Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BMN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

