BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2885 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BCAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 343,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,347. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 166,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $2,757,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,096,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,596,239.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

