BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
BHK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 87,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.10.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
