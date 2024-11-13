BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 87,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.10.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

