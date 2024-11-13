BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 297,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,138. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

