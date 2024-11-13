BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.
