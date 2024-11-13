BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

