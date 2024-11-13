BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.