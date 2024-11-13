BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 72,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

