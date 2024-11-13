BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1769 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

BMEZ traded down 0.11 on Wednesday, reaching 15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 143,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.41 and a 12-month high of 16.59.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 432,467.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,565,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 327,609,673.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 99,630 shares of company stock worth $1,585,113 in the last 90 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

