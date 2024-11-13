BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1769 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
BMEZ traded down 0.11 on Wednesday, reaching 15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 143,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.41 and a 12-month high of 16.59.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
