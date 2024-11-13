BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BME traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $42.86.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

