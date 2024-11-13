BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 533,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,577. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,451,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,142,104.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,491,783 shares of company stock worth $11,232,515.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

