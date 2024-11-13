BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

