BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,818. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

