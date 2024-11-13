BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

MHN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 7,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

