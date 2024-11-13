BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
MHN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 7,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
