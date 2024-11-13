BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MYN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 53,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,074. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

