BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock remained flat at $12.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,608. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

In other news, Portfolio Manager Phillip Soccio sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $25,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $12.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.