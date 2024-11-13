BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock remained flat at $12.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,608. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
