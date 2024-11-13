BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BNY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.