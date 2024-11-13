BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BST traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 69,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,392. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

