BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BST traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 69,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,392. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $39.01.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.