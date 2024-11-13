Block (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Block traded as high as $89.96 and last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 2729597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,820. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,714 shares of company stock worth $1,606,992. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Block by 70.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 4.1% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 14.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

