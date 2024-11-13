BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $130.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.