Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 665.56%.

BOLT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 56,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,353. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

