Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bosideng International Price Performance
Shares of BSDGY remained flat at $31.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. Bosideng International has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $32.25.
Bosideng International Company Profile
