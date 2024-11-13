BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 125706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

BRC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BRC

In other news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,468.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,392.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BRC news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,468.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,392.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Hafer sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $3,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,010,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,811,468 over the last three months. 73.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BRC by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $45,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

