Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €60.92 ($64.81) and last traded at €61.52 ($65.45), with a volume of 253955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €61.00 ($64.89).

Brenntag Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.66.

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.